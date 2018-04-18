Presenter Dale Winton has died at the age of 62, the star's agent has said.

Dale Jonathan Winton was an English radio DJ and television presenter, best known for presenting the shows including Dale's Supermarket Sweep from 1993 until 2000 and again in 2007, the National Lottery game show In It to Win It since 2002 and the 2008 series of Hole in the Wall.

In 2012, he hosted one-off ITV game show Dale's Great Getaway. The show has not returned to the schedules since.

The Dale's Supermarket Sweep star died at his home earlier on Wednesday.

His long-term agent Jan Kennedy said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of Dale Winton who died at home earlier today.

"While we know many will share this terrible loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy at this time of grief."

No further details were announced.

- PA & Digital Desk