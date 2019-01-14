Premiere date for final series of Game Of Thrones confirmed

The final series of Game Of Thrones will come to our screens on April 15, it has been announced.

The hotly-anticipated last outing of the epic fantasy drama series was confirmed by its American broadcaster HBO to air on April 14, and it will be broadcast in Ireland and the UK at 2am the following day on Sky Atlantic.

The hit adaptation of the novels of George RR Martin will also air on Now TV for the eighth and final series, which will have six episodes.

The elaborate TV juggernaut returns to screens after a near two-year wait since the seventh series, and brings it to an end after dominating screens since it began in 2011.

Game Of Thrones has become a super-brand of its own and has made stars of many of its cast members, including Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Lena Headey.

They will all reprise their roles for the last outing when the main players fight for survival one last time.

A new trailer for the drama was revealed, showing Harington, Turner and Williams walking down a dark corridor.

Harington’s character Jon Snow is seemingly coming to terms with his true parentage, as a member of the Stark family, alongside Turner and Williams’ characters Sansa and Arya Stark.

The moody trailer ended with an icy air flowing through the tunnel.

- Press Association