Pregnant Vogue Williams hits back at ‘fat-shaming’ trolls

By Kyle Lehane

Pregnant TV star Vogue Williams has hit back at online trolls who have “fat-shamed” her.

Photo by Steve Parsons

The model, who is expecting her first child with fiance and reality star Spencer Matthews, said she is looking forward to getting even larger.

I actually just have to laugh at the people fat shaming me. I’m seven months PREGNANT, the online world is a nasty little place. Myself and my larger body are very happy and look forward to getting even bigger ☺️ — Vogue Williams (@VogueWilliams) June 6, 2018

She wrote on Twitter: “I actually just have to laugh at the people fat shaming me.

“I’m seven months PREGNANT, the online world is a nasty little place.

“Myself and my larger body are very happy and look forward to getting even bigger.”

Bumpity bump!!! I thought I’d hate wearing a bikini when I had a big bump, I’ve actually loved dressing it now it’s bigger or not dressing it in this picture 😳 pic.twitter.com/0r8eSAypPR — Vogue Williams (@VogueWilliams) June 3, 2018

The couple have been together since January 2017 after meeting on reality TV show, The Jump.

In a heat magazine interview Matthews spoke about their instant connection saying,

"I have a huge amount of respect for her. We started off as mates, and knew we’d be friends after the The Jump."

"The falling in love thing came later. But she is my best friend. In the evenings, I look forward to seeing her more than anything else."

The couple announced they were expecting in March when Williams told Hello! magazine: “We were together when we did the test, on holiday in the South of France over Christmas, and we were just like ‘Wow’.

I couldn’t be more delighted to announce that we are expecting our first baby! Being with you @spencermatthews is the best thing that has ever happened to me, you are the dream ❤️👶❤️ @hellomag pic.twitter.com/c5CvkhEUuW — Vogue Williams (@VogueWilliams) March 18, 2018

“Regardless of how long you plan it for or how long you’ve wanted it, it’s still like ‘Oh my God!’ It’s such exciting news.”

Matthews said: “I think we were more taken aback by how quickly it had worked, as opposed to the fact we’re having a kid.

I’m getting him back today after a week apart ❤️❤️❤️ @spencermatthews pic.twitter.com/axz0LZkRaX — Vogue Williams (@VogueWilliams) May 1, 2018

“Because we had already begun to try. So I just considered myself the luckiest man in the world when we got the baby news.

“We were heading down that matrimonial road anyway, so now we feel doubly blessed.”