Praise for new X Factor judge Louis Tomlinson as categories revealed

X Factor fans praised new judge Louis Tomlinson as this year’s categories were revealed.

The singer joined Robbie Williams, Ayda Field and Simon Cowell on the panel for the final stage before judges’ houses.

Tomlinson was given the boys group to coach through the competition, and said: “I wanted the boys, get in! The variety is important.”

Everytime I watch the #xfactor I love @Louis_Tomlinson a little bit more ❤️ — Leigha Edwards (@LeighaEdwards) September 23, 2018

Fans of the show posted on Twitter, appreciating the approach of Tomlinson.

One said: “factor needs more judges like you.” Another added that the singer was “one of the best things about X factor, think he’s got a good shot at winning with the boys group.”

@Louis_Tomlinson comes across like a genuinely lovely bloke! Best judge on #XFactor hands down!! x — Amy (@amy17c) September 23, 2018

Tomlinson was seen celebrating as he was told that the boys category was his.

Cowell will take on the girls, with Field managing the overs, and Williams handling the groups.

- Press Association