Post Malone announces Irish summer gig

Ahead of his sold-out headline date at 3Arena Dublin this Thursday, Post Malone announces a return to perform his first Irish outdoor headline show his Summer.

The artist will play the RDS Arena on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

His Valentine's date in Dublin this week marks the start of his European tour - shows in London, Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin kick off in the coming months.

The genre-hopping performer last played Ireland at Longitude in July 2018, and his latest album, last year’s Beerbongs & Bentleys, debuted at number one on the Irish charts. . It's since been certified platinum

He also featured in the soundtrack to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, which took home the 'Best Animated Film' award at last night's BAFTA's.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, February 15 at 9 am, priced from €75.75.