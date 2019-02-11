Post Malone announces Dublin gig

Ahead of his sold-out headline date at 3Arena Dublin this Thursday, Post Malone announces a return to perform his first Irish outdoor headline show his Summer.

The artist will play the RDS Arena on Thursday 22nd August 2019.

Post Malone stirs a mix of genres into his own sonic sound that’s both intoxicating and invigorating.

His RIAA Platinum certified debut album, Stoney, led the genre-bending Dallas, TX artist to his first Top 10 Billboard 200 and first #1 R&B/Hip-Hop Album while being the “#1 Debut Hip-Hop Artist of 2016”.

In 2018, his sophomore album, beerbongs & bentleys, debuted on the Billboard Top 200 at #1 and achieved one the year’s “biggest streaming weeks ever”.

Additionally, Post charted nine songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100, notching “the most songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100.” Moreover, he smashed the record for most simultaneous Top 40 Hot 100 hits with 14 while also being nominated for 4 awards at the 61st Grammy Awards.

In Ireland, the album entered the Irish Album Charts at #1, with one of the biggest chart debuts’ of 2018 and has since been certified double platinum.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, February 15 at 9 am, priced from €75.75.