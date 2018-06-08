Posh and Becks shut down divorce rumours

By Kyle Lehane

David Beckham and his wife Victoria have denied widespread reports that they are on the verge of divorce today.

Rumours were circulating on social media that a divorce announcement was imminent.

These were to follow allegations that David Beckham had cheated on his wife with his daughter’s teacher, who has since fallen pregnant.

Such was the extent of the rumours, betting agencies had even begun offering odds on who David’s next partner would be.

Earlier in the day, the former Spice Girl shared a picture to Instagram of herself hugging her six-year-old daughter Harper, stating how much they missed David.

However, the couple have come out and addressed the rumours, shutting them down:

In a statement to the press the couple said;

"There is no statement due or divorce.This is just fake social media news. This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time."