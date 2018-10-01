Pop veterans clash as Sir Rod Stewart and Cher compete for number one

Pop veteran Sir Rod Stewart will fend off competition from Cher to claim the top position on this week’s album chart.

The Do Ya Think I’m Sexy? singer, who had his first number one in October 1971, currently finds himself back at the top with his well-received LP Blood Red Roses, according to the Official Charts Company’s early week report.

American singer Cher, 72, sits at number two with Dancing Queen, an album of Abba covers following her appearance in the film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Sir Rod Stewart remains ahead of Cher in the album chart (PA)

Sir Rod is ahead of Cher by over 11,000 combined sales as of Monday, the Charts Company said.

Should Sir Rod, 73, hold the number one spot until Friday, Blood Red Roses will earn him his ninth number one album and his first since 2013’s Time on the UK album chart.

If Cher remains in the top three, Dancing Queen will give her her highest peak since she spent seven weeks at number one with her Greatest Hits compilation in 1992.

The Greatest Showman soundtrack remains in third place, giving the musical film’s cast recording its 39th consecutive week in the top three.

Cher attending the premiere of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PA)

Over on the singles chart, EDM superstars are competing for the top spot. Promises by Calvin Harris and Sam Smith remains at number one for a fifth week.

However, the duo are facing competition from masked DJ and EDM producer Marshmello, real name Christopher Comstock. The US producer’s track Happier featuring Bastille climbs to number two.

If Harris and Smith are able to fend off competition for another week, Promises will earn the Scottish EDM producer his longest consecutive run at number one since his Dizzee Rascal collaboration Dance Wiv Me held the number one spot for four weeks in 2008.

4 WEEKS AT NUMBER 1 WITH PROMISES THANK U SO MUCH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/Ch7DahnyGm — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) September 28, 2018

Mark Ronson and Diplo’s collaborative project Silk City enters at number four with Electricity featuring Dua Lipa while Rita Ora jumps six spots to Number eight with Let You Love Me.

George Ezra’s Shotgun reenters at number nine following his performance on Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday evening.

This week’s highest entry is Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s single Shallow at number 10, which features in the pair’s film A Star Is Born.

- Press Association