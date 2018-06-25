Pop music is terrible, says electronica star Moby

Electronica star Moby has taken a swipe at the current pop music scene, saying most of it is “heartbreakingly terrible” and suggesting some artists lack musical integrity.

The US musician, DJ and producer posted a long rant on Instagram under the headline: “Pop music is terrible”, claiming the majority of music in the genre is “shallow and trite and unredeemable”.

Moby, 52, said: “I mean, who should listen to a middle-aged guy complain about the state of pop music, right?

“But, with that caveat, let me state that from my perspective pop music is heartbreakingly terrible.

“Every now and then a slice of fascinating genius, like Love from @kendricklamar, slips through, but for the most part pop music is shallow and trite and unredeemable.”

The star – whose real name is Richard Melville Hall – said while it was fine to have the occasional throwaway pop song, “when 99.9% of pop music is utterly cheap and disposable it’s time to go and listen to Public Enemy or John Lennon or Led Zeppelin or Nirvana or any of the countless artists who had integrity and actually wanted to change the world and not just make 20 dollars from a streaming service while the apocalypse waits at the door”.

He continued: “Please, pop musicians and producers, I say this on behalf of humanity, please use your talent and fame to make something that’s actually worth listening to and that will make the world a better place to live.

“Maybe go listen to Imagine or Fight The Power for inspiration.”

- Press Association