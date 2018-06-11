Poldark’s topless sea scene gets thumbs up from viewers

Poldark did not disappoint as it returned to television with heartthrob star Aidan Turner striding topless from the Cornish sea.

The actor, who plays Ross Poldark, has caused a stir for flashing his abs in the BBC period drama.

It has not been without controversy – a recent topless image of Turner from the new, fourth series sparked a debate about double standards for men and women in TV dramas.

But many viewers admit seeing the actor with his top off is a huge draw.

Sunday night’s episode was no exception, with fans saying they were swooning as a shirtless Ross walked up the beach dripping wet.

“Well, #poldark, that was gloriously gratuitous! Thank you :)” said one person on Twitter.

One posted: “Oh GOD I forgot how attractive Aiden Turner is in Poldark. Casually topless I’m the first scene as well – come on… #Poldark.”

“Episode 1 and a few minutes in and I’ve gone all weak,” said another.

One person tweeted: “He’s got his top off, he’s all wet and my wife’s in dreamland !”

“If they released just that first scene on blu-ray, I would pay full price for it,” tweeted another enthralled viewer.

Many shared funny memes, images and videos expressing their reaction to the scene.

Set in 1796, the new series will see Poldark trying to defend Cornwall from an empowered George Warleggan (Jack Farthing), and risking everything as he embarks on a political journey which takes him to the capital.

Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) finds her loyalties torn, Elizabeth (Heida Reed) tries to strengthen her marriage, Morwenna (Ellise Chappell) continues to be oppressed by husband Reverend Ossie Whitworth (Christian Brassington), and the Enyses (Luke Norris and Gabriella Wilde) are tested as never before.

Karen Thrussell, from production company Mammoth, said they hope it “will be our strongest series yet, with eight brilliant scripts from (writer) Debbie Horsfield, a whole new world of stories and our very wonderful cast”.

- Press Association