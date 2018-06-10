Poldark to return with eagerly-anticipated first episode of the fourth series

The highly-anticipated fourth series of Poldark is set to return to screens on Sunday.

Viewers will catch a toned, shirtless Captain Ross Poldark emerging from the Cornish sea in the opening minutes of the first episode of the hit BBC One show.

Poldark will address the dalliance between wife Demelza and her lover Hugh Armitage which concluded series three of the period drama.

Summer is here, Winter is gone, Demelza is back on BBC One...



2 more days until #Poldark returns to UK screens on Sundays, 9pm on @BBCOne. pic.twitter.com/SPzqyPOG51 — Official Poldark (@PoldarkTV) June 8, 2018

The couple will confront their marital issues in a series of discussions, with the army officer reluctant to fully discuss the details of his wife’s affair.

Series four of the 18th century saga will also follow the political rivalry between Armitage and arch rival George Warleggan, who must fight for his Truro seat.

With an election on the horizon, Hugh has been picked as Lord Falmouth’s candidate against George, despite his health issues and the possibility that he could go blind.

Tricorns at the ready...#Poldark returns to UK screens tomorrow, 9pm on @BBCOne. pic.twitter.com/pTJRPHFQYv — Official Poldark (@PoldarkTV) June 9, 2018

Demelza could hatch a plan to get a different candidate under Falmouth.

Amid the political back-and-forth, a murder takes place as a corn riot breaks out in Truro, landing Zacky Martin’s son Jago and the Carne brothers in a spot of trouble.

Poldark airs at 9pm on BBC One.

- Press Association