Pokémon's Pikachu is back like we've never seen before

Move over Toy Story 4, well not really we love you too, Woody.

But a new movie trailer has been released for Pokémon Detective Pikachu and we can hardly contain our excitement.

The first-ever live-action Pokémon adventure stars Ryan Reynolds as Pikachu, the iconic face of the global Pokémon phenomenon.

We can now experience Pikachu on the big screen as never before in the form of Detective Pikachu, as well as a wide array of other beloved Pokémon characters.

The story begins with 21-year-old son Tim searching for his father Harry Goodman after he mysteriously goes missing.

Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu.

Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

The movie is set for release next summer.

And with Toy Story 4 also set for release next summer, it's already shaping up to be a good one.

The news of both animations now has people divided and Twitter users are conflicted as to which movie they think will be a better hit.

Idk if I’m more excited for pikachu or toy story 4 — PR.Tae (@kid_freshy) November 14, 2018

Toy Story 4 teaser + Detective Pikachu trailer + Stan Lee's passing has provided such an odd mixture of emotions in the span of the last eight or so hours. It's too much for one day. — Grant Goff (@GrantingtheGOFF) November 12, 2018

idc what any of you guys think but i’m reaDY FOR THAT PIKACHU MOVIE pic.twitter.com/IUez5rP6N2 — destiny (@skiz_cola) November 14, 2018

I somehow think that the movie Pikachu is cuter than the actual non-movie Pikachu pic.twitter.com/sqZ5qHTBbe — Custom Smash Ultimate Renders (@CustomUltimate) November 13, 2018

To be fair the Toy Story trailer wasn't very surprising or all that interesting. The Detective Pikachu trailer was both. — Kyle Clifford (@CliffyTheRed) November 12, 2018

I think we all knew I'd wind up as a miniature detective repeatedly saying the same two words. Just didn't think it'd be this soon. #PikaPika #DetectivePikachu pic.twitter.com/L4iB760fJO — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018

I dont know what to be excited about Pokemon detective Pikachu or Toy Story 4? — Samuel A Hernandez (@hernandez14_95) November 13, 2018

As for Detective Pikachu, it doesn't look that good but it doesn't look bad either. I'd say I'm cautiously optimistic now, but need to see more before deciding whether or not to see it. However, it does look more appealing than Toy Story 4 (which hurts as I love the others). — Ampere (@amperedragon) November 12, 2018

Am I the only one who is excited for BOTH Toy Story 4 and Detective Pikachu and cares about both films or....? Honestly I'm appreciating both of them for reasons mainly the difference since I love both series: Toy Story and Pokemon. No bashing here. — Anni ☕🎧📝 (@ignitethereason) November 12, 2018

Disney: Alright it’s time for us to show off our first look at Toy Story 4. Surely everyone will check out our long awaited sequel



WB Executive 1: Sir, Disney has just released the first trailer to Toy Story 4. What should we do?



WB Executive 2: Unleash Detective Pikachu https://t.co/LKDmX9Lxkt — 🎃 Nick or Treat 🎃 (@NicholasJLevi) November 13, 2018

- Digital Desk