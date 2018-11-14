Pokémon's Pikachu is back like we've never seen before

Move over Toy Story 4, well not really we love you too, Woody.

But a new movie trailer has been released for Pokémon Detective Pikachu and we can hardly contain our excitement.

The first-ever live-action Pokémon adventure stars Ryan Reynolds as Pikachu, the iconic face of the global Pokémon phenomenon.

We can now experience Pikachu on the big screen as never before in the form of Detective Pikachu, as well as a wide array of other beloved Pokémon characters.

The story begins with 21-year-old son Tim searching for his father Harry Goodman after he mysteriously goes missing.

Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu.

Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

The movie is set for release next summer.

And with Toy Story 4 also set for release next summer, it's already shaping up to be a good one.

The news of both animations now has people divided and Twitter users are conflicted as to which movie they think will be a better hit.

