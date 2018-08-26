Playwright Neil Simon remembered as ‘king of Broadway comedy’

Neil Simon “truly was the king of Broadway comedy”, Elaine Paige said as she paid tribute to the late playwright.

The screenwriter died on Sunday of complications from pneumonia, at the age of 91.

Musical theatre star Paige wrote on Twitter: “RIP #NeilSimon Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and librettist for Sweet Charity & Promises, Promises as well as writing the book for musical Little Me.

“He truly was the king of #Broadway comedy.”

RIP #NeilSimon Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and librettist for Sweet Charity & Promises, Promises as well as writing the book for musical Little Me. He truly was the king of #Broadway comedy. pic.twitter.com/qlicguFVHZ — Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) August 26, 2018

Actor Josh Gad said Simon “defined and shaped” his career.

“To say that #NeilSimon was one of the primary influences on my life and career would be an understatement,” he tweeted.

“His work, as both a participant and audience, has defined and shaped me on my own journies and carr@eer trajectory.

“RIP to another lost legend.”

To say that #NeilSimon was one of the primary influences on my life and career would be an understatement. His work, as both a participant and audience, has defined and shaped me on my own journies and carr@eer trajectory. RIP to another lost legend. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 26, 2018

Actress Jillian Clare thanked the playwright for “decades of wonderful art”.

She added the hashtag “#dimthelights”.

Actress Rosie Perez said the playwright’s star would “forever shine bright”.

Ah man. This makes 3- #NeilSimon #ArethaFranklin #JohnMcCain!

Thanks for the laughter and heartfelt tears. Like the rest, your star will forever shine bright. Thx for the hits. #OddCouple -was my favorite! #Rip Condolences to his family. https://t.co/jSz6cso13x — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) August 26, 2018

“Ah man. This makes 3- #NeilSimon #ArethaFranklin #JohnMcCain!” she said.

“Thanks for the laughter and heartfelt tears.

“Like the rest, your star will forever shine bright.

“Thx for the hits. #OddCouple -was my favorite! #Rip Condolences to his family.”

- Press Association