Pippa Middleton welcomes baby boy

Pippa Middleton has given birth to a baby, it has been announced.

Pippa and her husband James Matthews welcomed their first child yesterday.

The news follows Harry and Meghan's announcement they are expecting their first child.

Kensington Palace said in a short statement: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thrilled for Pippa and James."

A spokeswoman for Pippa Middleton and her husband said the couple's baby was a boy born on Monday.

She said: "James and Pippa have had a baby boy.

"He was born Monday 15th October at 1.58pm, weighing 8lb and 9oz. Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well."

PA