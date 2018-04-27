Pink’s husband Carey Hart addresses ‘parent police’ over jetski photo

Pink’s husband Carey Hart has reassured the “parent police” his baby son is safe after taking him on a jetski.

The motocross star was photographed driving one-year-old Jameson around on a green jetski in Florida.

Jameson and I idling around yesterday in ft. Lauderdale. Short ride since he was getting splashed and not to stoked. Don’t worry parent police, he is safe and I put him right back in his bubble when we were done. A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Apr 27, 2018 at 6:33am PDT

Hart shared the snap on Instagram and wrote: “Jameson and I idling around yesterday in ft. Lauderdale.

“Short ride since he was getting splashed and not to stoked. Don’t worry parent police, he is safe and I put him right back in his bubble when we were done.”

Friggin ft Lauderdale 💪💕😍❤️ A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Apr 26, 2018 at 4:08pm PDT

Hart and Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary in January.

12 years married today. 16 if ya count the 4 years we spent deciding if we were going to live together forever or kill each other. It’s been a nice mix of that ever since. 💖Get em’ young and train em’ ladies. I still have a crush on you @hartluck A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jan 7, 2018 at 10:22am PST

The couple also have a six-year-old daughter called Willow.