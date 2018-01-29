Pink’s daughter meets Rihanna backstage at Grammys in ‘dream comes true’ moment

Pink’s daughter fulfilled a dream at the Grammy Awards as her pop star mother introduced her to Rihanna.

The singer’s six-year-old, Willow, joined her at the event in New York City on Sunday night as well as husband Carey Hart and mother Judith Moore.

Although Pink performed during the show, Willow’s highlight was meeting her idol, Rihanna, with Pink and Hart sharing photos of the magic moment.

Dreams come true. My daughter lives for this woman. So do I. A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jan 28, 2018 at 7:34pm PST

Pink wrote: “Dreams come true. My daughter lives for this woman. So do I,” alongside a snap of them hugging.

I thought for sure mama @pink had the Grammy in the bag tonight, but it didn’t happen. But, she made the night VERY memorable for Willz!!! Willz has been a fan of @badgalriri for a long time, and mama got an intro for her. Major mom points tonight. A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Jan 28, 2018 at 7:48pm PST

Hart posted a photo of Rihanna crouching down to meet Willow while Pink watched on.

He wrote: “I thought for sure mama @pink had the Grammy in the bag tonight, but it didn’t happen.

“But, she made the night VERY memorable for Willz!!! Willz has been a fan of @badgalriri for a long time, and mama got an intro for her. Major mom points tonight.”

Pink had been nominated for the best pop solo performance award but missed out to Ed Sheeran.