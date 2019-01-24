Pink to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Pop star Pink is to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The US singer, 39, will be honoured in the category of recording, the Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce has said.

Chat show host and Walk Of Famer Ellen DeGeneres and actress Kerri Kenney-Silver will speak at the ceremony. Pink is to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame (Matt Crossick/PA Wire)

Ana Martinez, Walk Of Fame producer, said: “We are thrilled to honour one of the world’s most popular entertainers Pink.

“She is a unique performer who leaves you in a state of joy and surprise at the same time.

“She mesmerises the audience with her voice and her action-packed performances!

“Fans worldwide will join us in droves in Hollywood to see her honoured on her special Walk Of Fame day.”

Pink’s star will be the 2,656th on the Walk Of Fame and the ceremony will take place on February 5.

Known for her eclectic visual style Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, first achieved prominence with the 2000 release of her debut album Can’t Take Me Home, followed a year later by her second effort Missundaztood.

Missundaztood sold more than 13 million copies around the world and contained the singles Get The Party Started, Don’t Let Me Get Me and Just Like A Pill.

Later albums include 2006’s I’m Not Dead and 2017’s Beautiful Trauma.

She married motocross rider Carey Hart in 2006 and they have two children together.

For each star installed on the Walk Of Fame, the sponsor of the nominee must pay 40,000 US dollars (£31,000) to the Hollywood Historic Trust.

The money goes towards the installation of the monument as well as the maintenance of the Walk Of Fame.

