Pink snaps back at Twitter troll who says she looks old

Pop star Pink shut down a Twitter user who said she was looking old, saying she had “earned every f****** minute of my 38 years”.

The online row started when a person penned a message commenting on the singer’s looks, saying: “Pink looks so old that should be named purple instead.”

Pink, 38, snapped back, reminding the troll that “it’s a blessing to grow old”.

She tweeted: “You must be from la.

“Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally.

“And I’ve earned every f****** minute of my 38 years.

“How you lookin though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll.”

She went on: “I am of the mindset that it’s a blessing to grow old.

“That if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you’ve laughed a lot.

“I pray I look older in 10 years, cause that will mean I’m alive.”

Pink’s words were praised by fans, with many saying they were “proud” of the singer.

“What a beautiful and thoughtful comment,” said one.

One fan said they could not wait to see Pink at 80 and hoped her shows would still include the sort of high-flying stunts she does now.

“You know I will!” said Pink. “I’ll call it ‘the wrinkles and rolls tour’.”

The singer’s comments also caught the eye of actress Reese Witherspoon.

Agree @pink 💯!

She tweeted: “Agree @pink!

“We are supposed to grow old and our faces and our bodies that carry us through this life.

“Gotta have Gratitude for every minute on this Earth.”

