Pink discharged from hospital and ‘following doctor’s orders’

Pop star Pink has said she is “following doctor’s orders” by resting and drinking green tea after postponing shows in Australia when she became unwell.

The 38-year-old called off gigs in Sydney after she was admitted to hospital with a virus.

Now she has thanked fans for their “well wishes” and told how she was rushed to hospital “in excruciating pain” just 20 minutes before a soundcheck for Monday’s planned show.

“I was discharged from hospital last night, and am following doctor’s orders of liquids and rest,” she told fans on Instagram.

“A lot of you know how physical my shows are, and that I don’t just stand in front a microphone and sing.

“I flip, dance, fly, harness, silk, and scream my way through … Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show.

“I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best.”

UPDATE: Pink was admitted to hospital in Sydney on Sunday night, suffering from dehydration. She was treated and discharged. She was readmitted to hospital today and diagnosed with a gastric virus. Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery. pic.twitter.com/YDzt6Aheiy — Live Nation AUS & NZ (@LiveNationOzNz) August 6, 2018

She went on: “Our next show will be Saturday, and until then I will be drinking green tea, and spending time with my kids.”

The US star said she will announce rescheduled dates for the cancelled concerts.

She added “a warning to paparazzi” who took pictures of her on a beach, saying: “You might actually see me walking upright outside of my hotel room cage with two little children, and another warning: I might even smile. Not too much, though. I’ll try to control the smiling.”

Pink last toured Australia in 2013 when she performed 46 shows as part of her Truth About Love world tour.

