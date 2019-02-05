Pink delivers inspirational message as she is honoured on Walk Of Fame

Pink urged fans to be true to themselves as she was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The pop star, 39, became star number 2,656 on the famous landmark during a ceremony in a rainy Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Pink, who was supported by husband Carey Hart and their two children, daughter Willow and son Jameson, took to the stage at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard to reflect on her career since signing her first record deal 23 years ago.

She said: “I thought I could have a hit record but I never thought in my wildest dreams that I could have two decades of this insane fun with a family of people I love.”

Pink, real name Alecia Beth Moore described her career as “meaningful and awesome”, adding: “Today for me is a celebration of something that my dad taught me, and that is: to thine own self be true.

“If you walk along this boulevard and you look at these names, there is a power in that. To thine own self be true.”

The singer, whose hits include Raise Your Glass, So What and Don’t Let Me Get Me, said: “There is a power in believing in yourself, there is a power in not giving up on life and on not giving up on yourself and there’s a power in making a decision that while you may not be the best that ever did it, you may not be the prettiest, or the tallest or the funniest or the most talented or whatever it is you tell yourself you’re not, if you’re stubborn and you don’t give up and you work really hard, no-one else can ever be you.

“Today is an absolute honour, today proves that. My whole family is here and that makes it real.”

She paid tribute to former professional motocross rider Hart, whom she married in 2006, and described him as her “muse”.

Pink then turned to her children, seven-year-old Willow and two-year-old Jameson and said: “You guys are my stars and I would never shine without you.”

Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres was joined by actress Kerri Kenney-Silver in speaking at the ceremony.

DeGeneres said: “As an artist, Pink has found the perfect balance. Her voice is strong but not overpowering, her attitude is rebellious but not threatening, her performances are dangerous but awe-inspiring.

“I have got to know Pink over the years and I honestly can’t think of anyone more deserving of this star. Even though she’s a huge international star she is the most normal, grounded person you will ever meet.”

Pop star Pink has been inducted into the Hollywood Walk Of Fame (Joe Giddens/PA)

Known for her eclectic visual style, Pink first achieved prominence with the 2000 release of her debut album Can’t Take Me Home, followed a year later by her second effort Missundaztood.

Missundaztood sold more than 13 million copies around the world and contained the singles Get The Party Started, Don’t Let Me Get Me and Just Like A Pill.

Later albums include 2006’s I’m Not Dead and 2017’s Beautiful Trauma.

For each star installed on the Walk Of Fame, the sponsor of the nominee must pay 40,000 US dollars (£31,000) to the Hollywood Historic Trust.

The money goes towards the installation of the monument, as well as the maintenance of the Walk Of Fame.

- Press Association