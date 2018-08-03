Pink defends herself after Australian show is canceled

Pink has defended herself after canceling her Australian show.

The singer postponed her Sydney concert due to illness, but fans began to speculate as she was seen on a beach with her family.

She was quick to take to social media to tell fans that she was trying to do “what was best for my children, while also putting on the best and most physically demanding and beautiful show of my life.”

The 38-year-old lashed out at the “parasite paparazzi” who snapped the pics of her on Byron beach.

She later added that the images did not show her trying to recover, while she said her friends had to “entertain my 7-year-old who is asking me why these creepy men are surrounding us and pacing back and forth and taking pictures of her every move.”

Hi my Sydney friends. It is with great frustration that I bring you this news:( Friday’s show will be postponed. I was hoping a couple of days of rest would help me kick this sick, but not at the speed I was hoping for. I appreciate your well wishes and understanding + I’m sorry. — P!nk (@Pink) August 2, 2018

Fans are hoping the singer will bring her ‘Beautiful Trauma’ tour to Ireland next year.

We’re hoping the ‘So What’ singer makes a speedy recovery very soon.