Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 13th wedding anniversary

Carey Hart paid tribute to his wife Pink as the couple celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary.

Former motocross rider Hart, 43, tied the knot with the 39-year-old pop star in 2006 and they have two children together.

To mark their anniversary, Hart posted a picture of the pair together on Instagram.

Hart and Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, posed in front of coastal scenery for the snap, shared with the extreme sports star’s 905,000 followers.

The post was captioned: “Can’t believe it’s our 13th wedding anniversary. Who would have thought two misfits like us could pull it off!!! I’m very grateful for you, baby. We have created an amazing life and family together. I love you. #17YearsStrong.”

Pink and Hart began dating in 2002. They have a daughter, seven-year-old Willow, as well as two-year-old son Jameson.

- Press Association