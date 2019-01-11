Piers Morgan jokes he is ‘not going to die’ after hospital tests

Piers Morgan has jokingly apologised that he is “not going to die” after undergoing tests in hospital.

The Good Morning Britain presenter was seen with tubes in his nose while seemingly on a hospital bed in a picture posted on Twitter.

Poking fun at his divisive nature, he wrote: “Bad news … after some extensive hospital tests this morning it appears I’m not going to die.

“I can only apologise for all the upset & offence I know this development will cause.”

Morgan, 53, did not share any further details regarding his health or the reason for the tests.

A number of his followers commented on his post, joking that he might be unwell due to a vegan sausage roll he ate on GMB earlier this week.

Morgan has expressed his opposition to the new product, recently launched by Greggs, and spat it out when he tasted it on the programme.

