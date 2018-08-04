Pictures: Meghan enjoys 37th birthday at wedding

The Duchess of Sussex attended the wedding of one of her husband’s closest friends as she turned 37.

The Duchess of Sussex arriving at the wedding (Yui Mok/PA)

Harry was best man as Charlie van Straubenzee tied the knot with Daisy Jenks.

The Duke of Sussex arrived on a bus with the groomsmen (Joe Giddens/PA)

Meghan arrived separately from Harry who was on best man duties.

The duchess fit in well talking with fellow guests (Yui Mok/PA)

Meghan’s dress is believed to be by Club Monaco and cost in the region of £250.

Meghan wearing what is thought to be a ‘Shoanah’ dress by Club Monaco (Yui Mok/PA)

The airy dress has hundreds of sharp folds and features clean, modern colourblocking (Joe Giddens/PA)

The dress was teamed with shoes, believed to be Aquazzura, and what is thought to be a hat by Philip Treac.

Meghan’s hat matched her fit-and-flare dress (Yui Mok/PA)

Her footwear is believed to be ‘Deneuve’ pumps by Aquazzura (Joe Giddens/PA)

The duchess was soon back by Harry’s side after the wedding.

Harry and Meghan outside St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, Surrey (Yui Mok/PA)

And the pair took a stroll around the grounds of the St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, Surrey.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take a stroll (Joe Giddens/PA)

Meghan donned sunglasses after the service.

Meghan wore shades after the service (Yui Mok/PA)

And the other happy couple?

Daisy Jenks and Charlie van Straubenzee after they tied the knot (Yui Mok/PA)

The newly-married couple kiss (Yui Mok/PA)

The newly-married pair beamed as the bride was carried away in a tricycle pedalled by her new husband.

Daisy Jenks sits in the passenger seat of a tricycle pedalled by her husband Charlie van Straubenzee (Joe Giddens/PA)

Charlie van Straubenzee rides a tricycle with his bride Daisy Jenks as a passenger (Yui Mok/PA)

- Press Association