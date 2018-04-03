Picture This announce sale of limited number of tickets for RDS summer gig

Back to Showbiz Home

Picture this have announced the release of production hold tickets for their sold-out summer gig performance at the RDS Arena in Dublin.

Special guests Clean Bandit, JP Cooper and Little Hours will also take to the RDS stage on Saturday June 23.

Tickets will be available to purchase through Ticketmaster at a price range of €49.90 to €54.90 on Saturday, April 7 at 9am.

The band are currently enjoying a number six spot on the Irish charts with their new single This Morning.


Picture This will also play Ormeau Park in Belfast on June 17 and Live At The Marquee in Cork on June 19 and June 20.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Picture This, RDS, Gig

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Showbiz