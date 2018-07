The gates are open and people are descending on Dublin's Marlay Park for this year's Longitude festival.

A number of big named hip-hop, R&B and dance acts are set to take to the stage over the weekend.

And we’re off!!! 🔥 A post shared by Longitude Festival (@longitudefest) on Jul 13, 2018 at 5:48am PDT

Yuppp❤️❤️ #longitude #festival A post shared by Jodie Gardner O'Hora👸🏽 (@macklemoresmytwin) on Jul 13, 2018 at 6:57am PDT

Longitude day 1 #Festival #Longitude A post shared by Akpo Mideno (@mideno_) on Jul 13, 2018 at 7:49am PDT

Day one who wants it #longitude A post shared by Clay Likes Pints (@claylikespints) on Jul 13, 2018 at 8:36am PDT

Digital Desk