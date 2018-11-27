Pics: Irish writing stars step out for Irish Book Awards
The An Post Irish Book Awards are getting underway tonight, and all of the country's literati are out in force.
Among the well-known faces on the red carpet tonight were Graham Norton, Lynn Ruane, Niall Breslin, Liz Nugent, James Kavanagh, Emilie Pine, Eimear Lysaght and Sarah Breen.
Winners will be announced at a star-studded ceremony in Dublin’s Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road and it is being attended by Ireland’s top writers, publishers, booksellers and media personalities.
This year’s ceremony was presented by Keelin Shanley.
Full highlights of the An Post Irish Book Awards will be broadcast on RTÉ One at 10.15pm this Thursday, November 29.
Check out photos from the red carpet here:
