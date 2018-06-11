PICS: First look at Robin Wright's president in House of Cards season 6

Netflix and House of Cards have released the first images of the sixth and final season of the hit Golden Globe-winning drama.

They feature Robin Wright as US President Claire Underwood having taken over the role from her husband, Frank Underwood, played by Kevin Spacey.

Spacey will not be returning for the newest season of House of Cards after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against the actor and Netflix announced they were cutting ties with him.

Filming was halted for three months following the initial allegations against Spacey but resumed production January when it was announced that Wright would be taking over in the lead role of the show.

Joining her in the White House will be Academy Award nominees Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear.

They will slot into the already stellar cast list which includes Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver.

We’re just getting started. A post shared by House of Cards (@houseofcards) on Mar 4, 2018 at 8:18pm PST

Filming wrapped at the end of May with Wright herself paying a tribute to the cast and crew of the series on Instagram.

“As of last Friday, we finished filming the final season of House Of Cards.

“Working with our cast and crew has been an absolute joy.

“We became a family and I will miss you all and the nonstop laughs!

“Thank you Netflix and MRC for all of your support through the years!”

We don't know the final release date for season six, but we do know Netflix intends to release it sometime in the Autumn.