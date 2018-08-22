Picnickers Get Lucky as Nile Rodgers & Chic announced to play Electric Picnic

This year’s Electric Picnic just got a whole lot funkier.

For all those lucky enough to have got their hands on a ticket, the legendary Nile Rodgers & Chic have been announced to perform at this year’s festival.

So, get ready for the Good Times as this Grammy Award winning, funk generating group are ready to rock Stradbally for a night you won’t forget.

The musical maestro has worked with the likes of Diana Ross, David Bowie, Madonna and Daft Punk to name just a few.

So, there should be no doubt that you'll Lose Yourself To Dance when he plays the main stage.

First Bwitched, then Johnny Logan - we really are spoiled for choice at this year’s festival.

So picnickers Get Lost in Music and Dance, Dance, Dance as the Chic frontman will rock the stage at this year’s festival which runs from August 31 - September 2.