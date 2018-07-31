Photographer Rankin unveils portrait of Erin O'Connor to stir creativity

Photographer Rankin has unveiled a portrait of Irish model Erin O'Connor as part of a new set of images designed to inspire creativity across the nation.

Artist and designer Luke Edward Hall, glass gilder Alex May Hughes, DJ and author Henri and artist Rutger de Vries are also among those photographed for the Stirred By Rankin series.

Pic: Rankin/Bombay Sapphire/PA Wire

The set is a collaboration with Bombay Sapphire, who tasked the acclaimed photographer with capturing the creative inspiration of well known and emerging names from the fields of fashion, music and art, in order to inspire creativity.

It follows research revealing that two thirds (64%) of the nation would like to be more creative, and that nearly half (42%) do not feel that they are reaching their full creative potential. One in three take pictures (36%) to express their artistic side.

Spearheading the series is O'Connor, who said: "Self-expression and the freedom to be individual are crucial to each of us fulfilling our creative potential.

"The Stirred By Rankin series has been created as part of the Bombay Sapphire Stir Creativity campaign and aims to capture a person's creative side on camera.

"The resulting image series aims to inspire creativity in others. We all have the ability to be creative, and it is how we chose to manifest and associate with it, whether it be through art, fashion or music, which helps others understand our uniqueness."

Rutger de Vries, Josh McKenna, Erin O'Connor and Olaf Hajek. Pic: Rankin/Bombay Sapphire/PA Wire

The partnership was launched at the first of a series of events in London and Berlin, where Bombay Sapphire is collaborating with a group of international artists to transform spaces into living works of art, using the floors, walls and furniture of the venue as their canvas.

Guests who attended the Canvas events in London, and who will be joining in Berlin, can take part in a Stirred By Rankin photo experience, sharing their own expressions of creativity in front of Rankin's iconic Rankomat camera lens.

Rankin, 52, said of the partnership: "Creativity comes in many different guises and whatever roles we take on in life, it's important to have a creative outlet and my portraits show how creativity is a fundamental part of all of us.

"I am excited to work collaboratively with Bombay Sapphire and this group of international artists to create something truly unique."

PA