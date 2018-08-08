Phillip Schofield shares photo of smoke from ‘terrible’ Portugal wildfire

Phillip Schofield has shared a photograph of smoke from the wildfire currently blazing in Portugal, where he is on holiday.

The presenter, 56, posted the image on Instagram.

It shows a wooded hillside with what appears to be a huge cloud of smoke billowing just beyond it.

“Terrible Portuguese forest fires over the hills,” said the star, adding a tearful emoji to his message.

This Morning star Schofield is on holiday with his family.

The wildfire has been blazing in southern Portugal for several days. Almost 1,300 firefighters from across the country have been assigned to the fire.

- Press Association