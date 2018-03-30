Phillip Schofield celebrates silver wedding anniversary

Phillip Schofield marked his silver wedding anniversary with a special message to his wife, Stephanie.

The This Morning presenter celebrated 25 years with his other half on Good Friday.

He wrote on Instagram: “2 birthdays and a Silver Wedding Anniversary in one week! That’s a lot of cards. Happy 25th Mrs S.”

Schofield turns 56 on Sunday and received a special present from Hollywood star Susan Sarandon after she promised one during an appearance on This Morning earlier this month.

In a second Instagram post, he wrote “You are indeed an excellent present giver @susansarandon .. thank you for my birthday pressies”, alongside two books about laughing.

In a message Sarandon had written: “As a connoisseur of the giggles, I thought you might enjoy these for your birthday. Hope you have a good one.”

Schofield married Stephanie in March 1993 in Scotland and the couple have two daughters together, Ruby and Molly.