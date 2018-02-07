Phil Lynott's mother emotional after Dublin waxwork pairing unveiled

The mother of rock icon Phil Lynott has said it is emotional to think she is beside her son forever after her waxwork was unveiled.

Philomena Lynott's replica will stand beside that of the late Thin Lizzy frontman in the National Wax Museum Plus in Dublin.

At the unveiling, Ms Lynott said that it was touching to think she is being immortalised thanks to the rock star who died more than 30 years ago.

"It's amazing to think that now on account of him, we're here," she said.

"Everybody loves Phil, he was a great son and we loved each other, and it's heartening to know that my boy is still loved and it's so emotional to think that I'm now beside him forever more. Thank you very much."

Philomena Lynott, mother of rock icon Phil Lynott, with her wax figure and of the late Thin Lizzy frontman which are to be displayed at the Dublin attraction. Photo: The National Wax Museum Plus /PA Wire

Phil Lynott died in 1986 and a bronze statue of him stands just off Grafton Street in Dublin.

The wax figure of Ms Lynott was created by Irish sculptor PJ Heraty.

Paddy Dunning, director of The National Wax Museum Plus, described Ms Lynott as a rebel.

"It's relevant at this time, with women striving for equality, to celebrate Philomena's struggle through life, with all of the challenges she has come across," Mr Dunning said.

"Those challenges have been diverse. As we know, this world has been very tough on women, but we see major changes now and equality is at the forefront, where it should be, and I think it's overdue that we at the Wax Museum celebrate women."

Ms Lynott recalled the difficulty she faced after giving birth as an unmarried woman in the late 1940s.

"I emigrated to England and when I was 17 I gave birth to Philip but because I wasn't a married woman and I didn't have a ring they battered me, they spat at me and they threw me in a workhouse," she said.

"With the terrible treatment I got throughout the years, thank god my mother decided to raise him here in Dublin."