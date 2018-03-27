Phelan is the greatest Corrie villain, viewers say

Coronation Street viewers have called Phelan the “greatest Corrie villain” as the net starts to close around the killer.

Evil Phelan (Connor McIntyre) has been on a murderous spree in Weatherfield in a plot which has been running for months.

His crimes are finally catching up with him and it looks as if the bodies of his victims may be dug up.

But fans of the soap have admitted they are sorry the sinister plot is wrapping up.

One viewer said on Twitter: “The bloke we all love to hate is leaving for pasture’s new that’s why @connor9mcintyre is going to be missed, good or bad Patrick phelan was the best thing that happened on the cobbles.”

“Definitely not emotionally ready to say goodbye to our Phelan yet though,” posted one person.

“It’s gonna be so boring without him!” said another.

One said: “Every soap needs a villain, I think Pat Phelan will last long in the memory, possibly the greatest Corrie villain,I’ve loved watching you @connor9mcintyre and look forward to seeing what the future holds for you #corrie #phelan x.”

Before Phelan’s reign comes to an end, viewers have said they want him to commit “one last kill” – Josh Tucker.

Recent scenes in the soap saw Josh (Ryan Clayton) assault David (Jack P Shepherd), leaving him traumatised.

Fans are now wondering if Phelan could add Josh to his list of victims.

“Can phelan get rid of josh before Friday please?” asked one.

“Come on Phelan, kill that Josh for us!” urged another fan.