Peter Casey working on project for Newstalk - reports

Businessman and candidate in October’s presidential election, Peter Casey, is recording a project for Newstalk which will air in the New Year.

Mr Casey, who finished second in the presidential election with 23 per cent of the vote, is understood to be authoring reports for the Communicorp station under the project, which will run across its main weekday shows, it is being reported.

Casey was accused of "racist stereotyping" during his presidential campaign and faced calls to withdraw the controversial remarks he made about Travellers.

He said they should not be recognised as an ethnic group and recently stood by his comments on the Late Late Show.

Presenter Ryan Tubridy asked if his comments on the Floating Voter podcast were "strategic", to which Casey replied, "That's not how my brain works Ryan, sorry. I was in the middle of a conversation and he asked me a question."

