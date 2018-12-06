Pete Shelley, lead singer of Buzzcocks, dies aged 63

The lead singer of punk-rock band Buzzcocks has died at the age of 63.

Pete Shelly is believed to have suffered a heart attack.

The band's management told the BBC that the singer died today in Estonia where he had been living.

Buzzcocks rose to fame in the late 70s with their song 'Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've)' receiving critical acclaim.

The band paid tribute to Shelly on social media saying: "It's with great sadness that we confirm the death of Pete Shelley, one of the UK's most influential and prolific songwriters and co-founder of the seminal original punk band Buzzcocks.

"Pete's music has inspired generations of musicians over a career that spanned five decades and with his band and as a solo artist, he was held in the highest regard by the music industry and by his fans around the world."

Norman Blake, frontman of Teenage Fanclub, paid tribute to the enduring musical legacy of Shelley.

He wrote on Twitter: "Not been on here for a while, but I can't not mark the passing of Pete Shelley. I love(d) Buzzcocks. His songs were important to me when I was a young man and they still are to me now. Thank you Pete and R.I.P. You will be missed."

Tracey Thorn, formerly one half of the dance music duo Everything But The Girl, also paid her respects, quoting from the Buzzcocks' track 16 Again.

She said: "Oh God but I loved Buzzcocks. And Pete Shelley was an amazing songwriter. "But after all life's only death's recompense." RIP."

- Digital Desk & Press Association