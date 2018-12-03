Pete Davidson pens emotional message saying he has been bullied for months

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson has written an emotional message saying he has been bullied online and in public but will not take his own life “no matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself”.

The comedian and actor – who recently split from fiancee Ariana Grande – said on Instagram that he was struggling to understand “how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him”.

He also referred to the fact he has previously spoken about suffering from borderline personality disorder.

“I’ve kept my mouth shut,” Davidson, 25, said.

“Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything.

“I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference.

“Especially in today’s climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind-boggling.”

“I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months,” he said.

“I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth.

“I just want you guys to know.

“No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this.”

The star finished his message by saying: “To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is – I see you and I love you. Pete.”

Davidson and Grande announced their engagement in May this year but in October it was reported that they had broken up.

