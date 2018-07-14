Pete Davidson defends giving Ariana Grande his late father’s FDNY pendant

Pete Davidson has defended giving his late firefighter father’s pendant to fiancee Ariana Grande.

The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian posted a picture of Grande wearing a necklace with the gold pendant in the shape of a Fire Department Of New York badge engraved with his father’s number, 8418.

New York firefighter Scott Davidson died in the September 11 2001 terror attacks.

Davidson shared the picture with his two million Instagram followers on Friday night, but fans criticised the gift.

One commented: “No girl should ever wear your dad’s chain. So disrespectful.”

Davidson, who started dating Grande, 25, in May and confirmed their engagement in June, replied: “For ur information that’s not just some girl, that’s my fiance. She’s the greatest person I know. I gave it to her because she has my heart and that is the most precious thing I own.

“My dad would be so happy and love her so much.”

Grande also commented, writing, “I love u more than anything.”

Davidson has his father’s badge number tattooed on his left arm and in June fans spotted Grande also had the number inked on her foot.

The comedian was seven when his father died and previously told of the impact the death had on him, revealing he ripped his hair out until he was bald and struggled with suicidal thoughts.

