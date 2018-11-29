People weren't happy with Nick Knowles blaming women's periods for I'm a Celeb hunger row

After a week of living on a ration diet of beans and rice in the Australian jungle, the I’m A Celebrity campmates are pretty hangry.

So much so, cracks are beginning to emerge from their ‘happy family’ and arguments have FINALLY begun.

One particular heated discussion has left camp leader, Nick Knowles in deep water with some female viewers.

It all started when camp chef John Barrowman was making some rice for lunch, putting out four portions for 11 campmates.

Annoyed by the decision, Rita decided to pipe up and ask her fellow campmates to raise their hands if they thought the quantity of food was too small.

“It’s too much to squirrel away, and it’s ridiculous,” she said mid-rant.

Later Barrowman visited the Bush Telegraph to vent about the situation, claiming he was being blamed for doing his job.

To comfort the musical theatre star, camp leader Knowles reminded him that girls had their periods and that was the reason behind Rita’s behaviour.

“Remember the girls are going to be a bit jumpier because of what time of the month they told us it is,” he said.

“We’re going to have that for a couple of days with the girls”

Let's just say, some people weren't happy with the comment.

Oh no Nick Knowles. Tv broadcaster rule 101 ... don't say a person of the fairer sex is moody due to her period 🙈🙈🙈 #ImACeleb #PeriodProblems — Sam Burchell (@SamBurchell4) November 28, 2018

Nick Knowles blaming Rita having the audacity to speak up for herself on her period. Tut tut.#imacelebrity — curlytop (@birdieandbutter) November 28, 2018

Men: When a woman speaks out about something she is unhappy about, do NOT brush it off or dismiss it as ‘time of the month’ - having a period does not invalidate our argument or feelings. Nick Knowles take heed. 🙄 #imaceleb — Nicky Jones (@nic_e_jones) November 28, 2018

Nick you misogynistic old dinosaur, the girls aren’t grumpy because they’re on their period they’re grumpy because the men are probably get the bulk of the rice and they’re starving..? Sick of men acting like periods turn women into angry emotional hormonal monsters 🙄 #ImaCeleb — Sasha Bentman (@sasha_bentman) November 28, 2018

Did Nick just blame it on their periods? Ok don’t like Nick now #ImACeleb — jazz. (@sadgloomgirl) November 28, 2018

It made me so mad that Nick was blaming Rita for getting upset over there not being enough rice cooked, because she was on her period, like no, it’s basic common sense that 4 tiny packets of rice aren’t gonna fill 11 adults up, are they??? 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️#imaceleb2018 pic.twitter.com/Se10akmFbe — GeorginaStuchbury ✨ (@ginastuchbury1) November 29, 2018