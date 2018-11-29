People weren't happy with Nick Knowles blaming Rita's period on I'm a Celeb hunger row

After a week of living on a ration diet of beans and rice in the Australian jungle, the I’m A Celebrity campmates are pretty hangry.

So much so, cracks are beginning to emerge from their ‘happy family’ and arguments have FINALLY begun.

One particular heated discussion has left camp leader, Nick Knowles in deep water with some female viewers.

It all started when camp chef John Barrowman was making some rice for lunch, putting out four portions for 11 campmates.

Annoyed by the decision, Rita decided to pipe up and ask her fellow campmates to raise their hands if they thought the quantity of food was too small.

“It’s too much to squirrel away, and it’s ridiculous,” she said mid-rant.

Later Barrowman visited the Bush Telegraph to vent about the situation, claiming he was being blamed for doing his job.

To comfort the musical theatre star, camp leader Knowles reminded him that girls had their periods and that was the reason behind Rita’s behaviour.

“Remember the girls are going to be a bit jumpier because of what time of the month they told us it is,” he said.

“We’re going to have that for a couple of days with the girls”

Let's just say, some people weren't happy with the comment.

By Anna O'Donoghue

