People are pointing out a lot of similarities between Taylor Swift’s new video and this ad

User on social media have called out Taylor Swift for ‘ripping off’ a Kenzo advert, filmed by director Spike Jonze.

Swift’s latest video, for her song Delicate, was released on March 12 but according to viewers has a lot of similarities to the fragrance ad aired in 2016, featuring actress Margaret Qualley.

In each video, Qualley and Swift wear similar formal dress, pull silly faces and dance behind unsuspecting people at a formal event.

Since its release, Delicate has accumulated over 24 million views.


By Anna O'Donoghue

