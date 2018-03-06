People are coming up with their own Black Mirror storylines and some of them are amazing

Netflix has confirmed that hit dystopian series Black Mirror will be returning for a fifth series.

Details of the new season haven’t yet been confirmed, however, and if you binge-watched series four within a week, it might feel like a long wait for new episodes.

The future will be brighter than ever. pic.twitter.com/slVeg3VPd7 — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) March 5, 2018

Social media users are helping to make the wait a little easier, as people come up with imaginary storylines for the show, giving a little taste as to what might be coming in series five.

Reddit user Noy2222 asked the website for their best episode ideas, which are creepy, thought-inducing, and downright terrifying in equal measure.

Here are the very best idea pitches, which could have the potential to wow readers even more than Black Mirror itself.

1. Do frozen people have human rights?

Comment from discussion greer712’s comment from discussion "With Black Mirror renewed for a fifth season, what are your ideas for new episodes?"

2. What if everybody was incredibly beautiful?

Comment from discussion CrispyVagrant’s comment from discussion "With Black Mirror renewed for a fifth season, what are your ideas for new episodes?"

3. What if you only had 24 hours to live?

Comment from discussion The001M’s comment from discussion "With Black Mirror renewed for a fifth season, what are your ideas for new episodes?"

4. Will kids grow up in a world without privacy?

Comment from discussion SHRT_SKIRT_LNG_JACKT’s comment from discussion "With Black Mirror renewed for a fifth season, what are your ideas for new episodes?"

5. What if people crowd-funded the death penalty?

Comment from discussion littlebeargiant’s comment from discussion "With Black Mirror renewed for a fifth season, what are your ideas for new episodes?"

6. What if strange chain mail came true?

Comment from discussion Sozins’s comment from discussion "With Black Mirror renewed for a fifth season, what are your ideas for new episodes?"

7. Would you download your significant other?

Comment from discussion mynameisTtheT’s comment from discussion "With Black Mirror renewed for a fifth season, what are your ideas for new episodes?"

8. What if you could inject knowledge directly into your brain?

Comment from discussion CoraPatel’s comment from discussion "With Black Mirror renewed for a fifth season, what are your ideas for new episodes?"

9. Would you erase your own memories?

Comment from discussion Cinema_King’s comment from discussion "With Black Mirror renewed for a fifth season, what are your ideas for new episodes?"

10. Would you never tell a lie again?