Pearl Jam announce rescheduled concert date

Pearl Jam have announced the new date for the UK concert they cancelled after singer Eddie Vedder lost his voice.

The American rock band had been due to play their second date at the O2 Arena on Tuesday (June 19), after they performed a 27-song set there on Monday, but had to call it off.

They have now rescheduled the show for July 17.

A spokesman said: “The rescheduled Pearl Jam show from Tuesday 19th June at the London O2 Arena, will now take place on Tuesday 17th July 2018 at the same venue.

“All tickets from the original date will remain valid for this new date.

“Please contact your point of purchase for all ticket inquiries.”

When they postponed the concert, the group said Vedder had “completely lost his voice” and was on vocal rest in an effort to heal and perform the remainder of their tour dates.

A statement said: “It’s the first time ever having to postpone a show for this reason.

“Ed and the band are gutted thinking of all the folks who have travelled and made plans.

“Sending their biggest apologies out to everyone. And huge gratitude for all the continued support.”

- Press Association