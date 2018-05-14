Peaky Blinders to end after season seven
The creator of Peaky Blinders has confirmed it will end after its seventh season.
Steven Knight told Digital Spy he wants to end the show "with the first air raid siren in Birmingham in 1939".
He believes it will take three more seasons to reach that point.
The critically acclaimed series, which stars Cork's Cillian Murphy, picked up the prize for best drama series at the TV Baftas last night.
Digital Desk
