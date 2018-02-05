Paul Simon is bringing his Farewell Tour to Dublin

Legendary singer-songwriter Paul Simon is bringing his Homeward Bound farewell tour to Dublin.

The You Can Call Me Al singer will take to the stage in the RDS on Friday, July 13 alongside special guests James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt.

Tickets go on sale Monday, February 10 at 9am and are available from all Ticketmaster outlets nationwide

The 76-year-old is also taking the show across North America, the United Kingdom and Europe.

According to Simon, the Homeward Bound tour is a fitting culmination of a performing career that began in the early 1960s and has coincided with his artistic journey as a songwriter and recording artist until the present day.

He said: “I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I'd consider bringing my performing career to a natural end.

"Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief. I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians.

"I think about music constantly. I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts.”

Paul Simon is the recipient of 16 Grammy Awards, three of which—Bridge over Troubled Water, Still Crazy after All These Years, and Graceland—were Album of the Year honorees.

In 2003, he received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for his work in Simon & Garfunkel and has sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

- Digital Desk