Paul Potts makes it to the America’s Got Talent: The Champions final

Paul Potts has become the second British act to make it through to the final of America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

The special edition of the show brings together former winners and standout acts from different versions of the programme from around the world.

Earlier in the season Scottish singer Susan Boyle booked her place in the final and on Monday she was joined by Bristol-born tenor Potts.

Potts, who was a mobile phone salesman before he shot to fame after winning the first season of Britain’s Got Talent in 2007, received a standing ovation for his cover of Italian song Caruso.

All four judges – Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel – praised the performance, with Cowell describing it as “extraordinary” while Spice Girl Mel B said it was “beautiful”.

Potts made it to the final three alongside magician Jon Dorenbos and roller blade due Billy and Emily.

All the feels will hit when you hear @paulpottsmusic on the #AGTChampions stage. pic.twitter.com/CDzgzLCfxk — America's Got Talent (@AGT) January 22, 2019

After a public vote the 48-year-old was named the winner meaning he will go through to the final and remains in the hunt to be named America’s Got Talent ultimate champion.

Potts and Boyle, who finished second on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, were not the only British entrants to AGT: The Champions.

Courtney Hadwin, the teenager who reached the final of America’s Got Talent last year, made it to the final three in her heat but failed to make it through. Paul Potts has made it through to the final of America’s Got Talent: The Champions (ITV/PA)

And Ashleigh Butler, who won season six of Britain’s Got Talent while performing tricks with her dog Pudsey, was knocked out during the same episode.

Potts joined the acts already in the final, including Boyle, singer Angelica Hale, comedian Preacher Lawson, danger act Deadly Games and rocker Cristina Ramos.

The series will continue in the US next week.

- Press Association