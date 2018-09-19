Paul O’Grady reveals homophobic taunts at husband on flight
Paul O’Grady has said he stood up to a “typical English yob” who fired homophobic taunts at his husband on a flight.
The TV presenter, 63, said his husband Andre Portasio was called a “f****** queer” by a man seated next to him on a flight from Bangkok in Thailand to London at the weekend.
The Blind Date host also claimed the unidentified man made a lewd sexual invitation to his husband.
O’Grady told The Sun: “I stood up and said, ‘You’re lucky we’re not in the street, mate, because you’d be eating your dinner through a straw’.
“He didn’t know I was sitting next to Andre. Then the bonehead was saying something about me thinking I could do whatever I wanted because I was famous.
“He claimed Andre had been looking at him, which was ridiculous. I mean, he was this typical English yob with a beard and a beer belly.”
O’Grady and ballet dancer Portasio married last year after being in a relationship since 2006.
- Press Association
