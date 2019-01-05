Paul Hollywood’s ex-wife: I don’t feel angry but there is hurt

Paul Hollywood’s ex-wife says she does not regret her decision to give their relationship another go before their marriage finally ended.

The pair separated in 2013 after Hollywood admitted having an affair with Marcela Valladolid, his co-star on the US version of Bake Off.

Alex Hollywood, 54, took the baker back into her life but their marriage was finally over four years later. (From left) Alexandra Hollywood, Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry at the 2015 National Television Awards (Ian Wets/PA)

She told Prima magazine: “I don’t regret taking Paul back that first time. I never regret anything I’ve done.

“I thought things through and it was the right thing to do for me and my son. Hindsight is a wonderful thing…

“I don’t feel angry with Paul – though of course there’s a certain amount of hurt. Anger is emotive and I’m not carrying that around with me. All it does is upset you,” she told the February issue of the magazine.

The marriage lasted 19 years and the ex-couple have a teenage son.

Alex said she now “looks ahead”.

“No-one should underestimate how separation and divorce can hit you,” she said.

Alex added: “Paul and I had an ordinary marriage. It lasted 19 years with a hiccup in the middle and then an abrupt end. But I have a son and I had to be strong for him.”

- Press Association