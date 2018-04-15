Patrick Stewart lends voice to demands for another referendum

Veteran actor Patrick Stewart has joined a campaign to demand another referendum on the final Brexit deal.

Speaking at a rally in Camden, north London this afternoon, Patrick, 78, told a crowd of over 1,200 people that he “will not stand idly by” whilst Britain’s “future is at stake”.

Opening the London launch of People’s Vote – a new grassroots movement campaigning for a referendum on the final deal – Patrick said Brexit will mean he will show his new Blue passport “with less pride”.

The actor, famous for productions including Star Trek and X-Men, even said his fictional character Charles Xavier would have supported the Remain campaign.

Hundreds of people queueing round the block unable to get into #PeoplesVote rally. Don’t let anyone tell you there is Brexit fatigue or that people don’t care enough to demand a vote in final Brexit deal. Campaign hard — Alastair Campbell (@campbellclaret) April 15, 2018

He said: “It is not Charles Xavier standing here in front of you – although I can assure you that if he was, he would have voted Remain. And why? Because unity, common cause, wellbeing of society and

debate were paramount to belief of this fictional character.

“Since the 2016 referendum, there has been a concerted effort by many – including government – to shut down debate about Brexit and to tell us that we should simply trust ministers to get on with it because

Brexit is an irreversible process.

“That we shouldn’t worry about the cost and complexity of it or the litany of broken promises. Well today we say that’s not good enough.

“Our country’s future is at stake and we will not stand idly by.

“That is why I support a people’s vote on the final deal.”

Patrick told the crowd that the day Britain joined the EU on January 1 1973 was one of the best days of his life.

“I was working with the Royal Shakespeare Company. My wife and I owned a tiny little cottage in Warwickshire. We had a young son and a daughter on the way,” he said.

“But the reason for the joy on that New Year’s Day was because the UK had finally become a member of the European Union,” he added.

Queueing for the launch of “the People’s Vote“. Demand a bit on the final Brexit deal! pic.twitter.com/DdWkN50IJG — Barry Parkin (@Barry4EU) April 15, 2018

Patrick went on to discuss his upbringing in working-class Yorkshire, where he witnessed the aftermath of the Second World War.

He said: “The cost of war was everywhere and many never recovered from it.

“That was the Europe I grew up in and that is why when Britain joined the [European Economic Community] in 1973, that date was so special to me.

“When the UK and Ireland were brought in I felt for the first time in my life that the brutality of both World Wars could never happen again.”

Speaking at the event alongside Conservative MP Anna Soubry and Labour’s Chuka Umunna, Patrick said: “Now that we are learning the real cost of Brexit, I want to urge that we think again and insist whether we accept the Brexit deal is a matter for the people.”