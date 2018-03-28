Pat Kenny Show to cover hard-hitting topics tonight

The Pat Kenny Show will cover a number of contentious issues on the programme tonight.

Today's verdict from the Belfast rape trial verdict, as well as a segment on whether gay conversion courses should be banned in Ireland, will be discussed.

Pat will be speaking about trial with columnist Brenda Power, solicitor Michael Finucane, courts correspondent Frank Greaney and Noeline Blackwell of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre.

The trial has dominated the news headlines for weeks and Pat will be talking about the fallout from the verdict, what may happen next for all its participants and the role of media and social media in the trial.

Also on tonight’s show, Pat will be talking to Sinn Féin Senator Fintan Warfield who is bringing forward a bill prohibiting so-called ‘gay conversion therapy’ in Ireland, as well as Dr Mike Davidson – a man who describes himself as ‘ex-gay’. He runs a controversial faith-based counselling service called Core Issues Trust which claims that human sexuality is fluid and can be changed with counselling.

Dr Davidson has previously said,

“There are some people who have tried gay; it doesn’t work for them. It’s not mixing with their life circumstances. They want to move out of it. They deserve to receive professional help that is well trained, well regulated and ethical. That’s what we are trying to achieve.”

The Pat Kenny Show airs on TV3 on Wednesday nights at 10pm.

- Digital Desk